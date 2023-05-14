Mother's Day: Top 10 Bollywood songs dedicated to mother's

6. Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam—Maa Ka Aanchal: Remarkable mainly for Kaifi Azmi’s emotional homage to the Mother Figure, the song is composed by Madan Mohan almost like a patriotic song. Interestingly this same long-forgotten film(which marked the debut of Anjana Mumtaz as a leading lady) had Asha Bhosle singing another aching ode to the mom: Maa kaa aanchal ladle daaman hai bhagwan ka.

7. Maa Mujhe Apne Aachal Mein—Chota Bhai: Master Mahesh pining for his mother in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice. Try listening to this Laxmikant-Pyarelal number without getting a lump in your throat

8. Luka Chuppi—Rang De Basanti: The most unusually structured motherly song ever. While the first half of the number has mom Lata Mangeshkar searching for her mischievous child as he plays a hide ‘n’ seek with her, the second-half of the song has son Rahman reaching out to his mother from a place where she can’t hear him. Prasoon Joshi masterfully weaves both the mother and child’s sentimental in the same line of aural vision. A marvel of melodic creation.

9. Mumma—Dasvidaniya: The film may be forgotten. Kailash Kher’s heartwarming ode to Mom is imperishable.

10. Maa—Taare Zameen Par: Poet Prasoon Joshi and composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan put together a song that seems threaded with the teardrops of a child missing his mother. The sobs you hear while the song plays are yours.