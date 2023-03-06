"Movement and breathing painful": Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting for 'Project K'
The film's shoot has been halted for now as the star has suffered a rib-cage injury
Amitabh Bachchan, the bollywood icon, has revealed in his blog that he was injured during the shooting of his upcoming film 'Project K' in Hyderabad.
The film's shoot has been halted for now as the star has suffered a rib-cage injury.
"In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain (sic)," the actor has written.
He added, "So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around. It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well (sic)."
'Project K' is a fantasy drama starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It is expected to release in 2024.