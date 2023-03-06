"Movement and breathing painful": Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting for 'Project K'

Amitabh Bachchan, the bollywood icon, has revealed in his blog that he was injured during the shooting of his upcoming film 'Project K' in Hyderabad.

The film's shoot has been halted for now as the star has suffered a rib-cage injury.

"In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain (sic)," the actor has written.