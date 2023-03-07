Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: a film for parents with infants

The trailer of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was released last month to a resounding public response. The film is based on the true story of the Bhattacharyas, a young Bengali family in Norway, whose children were brutally snatched by Norwegian Child Services, known as Barnevernet, about ten years ago. The family, especially the mother, Sagarika, fought back valiantly, and managed against all odds to win back her children.

The case was brought to national attention by the then Rajya Sabha MP, Brinda Karat. The summary way in which Sagarika’s children had been removed shocked lawyers and mothers in India. There was no allegation of extreme violence or incest. There appeared to be no reason for placing the children in permanent foster care, without allowing parents even visiting right. The videos and photos of the children showed them to be clean, well-fed and well-dressed. The baby girl was thriving as an exclusively breast-fed infant.