Mrunal Thakur looks pretty in this brand new look from 'Sita Ramam'
Mrunal Thakur knows how to capture hearts both on and off screen. The pretty actress with impeccable choice of roles she picks up is soon set to be seen in Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan.
In this romantic first look of the film, donning a basil green Indian attire, Mrunal sure is set to capture hearts. The films shoot is now wrapped up and the first single from the film released yesterday.
