Mrunal Thakur to star in Gauri Shinde’s next?
Mrunal Thakur took to social media last evening and the buzz is strong. The actress is speculated to be helming Gauri Shinde’s next. She posted cute pictures of them together with the caption - “Oh Hello, Dream Director”.
Mrunal is currently promoting her next, Jersey with Shahid Kapoor which is slated to release in cinemas on April 14. The actress took pictures in tow with the immensely talented director, Gauri whose last film was Dear Zindagi with Alia Bhatt and Shahrukh Khan.
While not much is known, we are sure excited to see what comes of this collaboration.
