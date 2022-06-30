Ms Marvel Ep. 4: Lots of action in Pakistan

Something happens a few minutes before ‘Ms Marvel’’s fourth episode, ‘Seeing Red’ streaming on Disney+, ends. Talking about the occurrence will be a spoiler. But yes, it will certainly disappoint many Indian viewers.

The fourth episode of the MCU miniseries, which has a Muslim superhero for the first time, takes the viewer to Karachi in Pakistan. The protagonist Kamala (Iman Vellani) has travelled from Jersey City in the United States, where she lives, to the crowded city along with her mother Muniba (Zenobia Shroff).

After Kamala and Muniba arrive at their ancestral bungalow, an exchange reveals differing world views. Looking at the house, Muniba says it needs a paint job. Her mother questions the need for using ‘paint all over this charm.’ That is a nice little moment, as is the sequence in which the grandmother (Samina Ahmed) tells the girl that she is a ‘djinn’ rather casually, explaining ‘it is just genetics.’