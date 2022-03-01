Mugdha Godse to play female cop for the first time in her upcoming web series

Mugdha looked very upbeat to play a female officer, and we spoke to her, and she says, "As an actor, I have always believed in challenging myself right from my first movie, Fashion. So, it brought me immense satisfaction when this role came to me. We have seen so many beautiful actress playing the role of a female police and I, too, wanted to do so. Besides, the role is quite demanding, and rightfully so since we are all aware of the responsibilities of a police officer. I hope to do justice to the role and would like to receive feedback on it."

The feedback will come Mugdha's way, and looking at how eager she is to play a cop on screen; we can only expect an excellent performance from her.