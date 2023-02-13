My name is Khan turns 13

Karan Johar feels My Name Is Khan couldn’t have worked without Shah Rukh and Kajol. “I was blessed to have them in my film. I don’t know what it’s about them. It’s just magic. They build an inexplicable energy on screen. They instinctively understand each other’s acting. When I direct a scene with Shah Rukh and Kajol, I know I’m doing my best work. Rizwan and Mandira in My Name Is Khan HAD to be SRK and Kajol.”

Kajol had just become a mother. She first said no to the film. Then she read the script and immediately said yes.

Recalls Karan, “I’ve worked with Kajol in various stages of her life. I was working with her again eight years later. When we worked together the last time, she didn’t have a daughter. So of course she was a different person. She was calmer and more focused on her work than ever before.”