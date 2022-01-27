“My quotes on my son’s divorce are absolutely fabricated,” fumes Nagarjuna, will sue portals carrying these
On Thursday morning we woke up to Telugu superstar Nagarjuna‘s quotes splashed across several entertainment portals
On Thursday morning we woke up to Telugu superstar Nagarjuna‘s quotes splashed across several entertainment portals. Allegedly speaking on his son Naga Chaitanya’s separation from his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna is quoted as saying, "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family's reputation. Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that."
Apparently, all of Nagarjuna’s comments are concocted. And for once the actor won’t take it lying down.
Says Nagarjuna, “First of all, that is not my language at all. Anyone who knows me knows I don’t call my son ‘Naga Chaitanya’. Secondly, the language sounds like a literal translation from Telugu, so this is probably been picked up from some desperate trashy Telugu website. We are now in the process of finding out where this nonsense has come from.”
Nag says he is shell-shocked by the concoction. “Normally I wouldn’t react to nonsense written about me. But this concerns my family. I won’t tolerate this rubbish. I want to set the record right. All my quotes on my son and Samantha are absolutely fabricated. I’ve not spoken to anyone about this. My family and I have kept quiet about it all along. Why would we speak up now? And why this morbid interest in an issue that is months old now? The couple has moved on. Why doesn’t the gossip press move on?”
Nag’s team is now in the process of taking legal action against the perpetrators of the above falsification. “We are trying to find out where these cooked-up quotes of mine originated. We will take action accordingly.”
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines