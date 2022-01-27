“My quotes on my son’s divorce are absolutely fabricated,” fumes Nagarjuna, will sue portals carrying these

Nag says he is shell-shocked by the concoction. “Normally I wouldn’t react to nonsense written about me. But this concerns my family. I won’t tolerate this rubbish. I want to set the record right. All my quotes on my son and Samantha are absolutely fabricated. I’ve not spoken to anyone about this. My family and I have kept quiet about it all along. Why would we speak up now? And why this morbid interest in an issue that is months old now? The couple has moved on. Why doesn’t the gossip press move on?”

Nag’s team is now in the process of taking legal action against the perpetrators of the above falsification. “We are trying to find out where these cooked-up quotes of mine originated. We will take action accordingly.”