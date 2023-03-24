Nandita Das on Zwigato’s Tax Exemption in Odisha

Applause Entertainment, Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma have plenty to be happy about. Their excellent film Zwigato has now been given tax exemption in Odisha.

Zwigato, for those who have not so far seen this authentic take on the post-Covid recession, was shot entirely in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha . It tells the story of a delivery boy played by Kapil Sharma trying desperately to make ends meet for his family during the pandemic.

The film’s director Nandita Das hosted a screening of the film for Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence. The CM was apparently moved by the film and feels Odisha’s native Nandita Das’ film is a good kickoff point for more filmmaking and tourism opportunities in the state.

Reacting to the tax exemption Nandita Das says, "I'm most delighted and grateful to the Odisha government for making Zwigato taxfree. This will enable many more people to watch the film. Going to the theatre has become quite unaffordable for many. They go only when there are big spectacle films."

Nandita feels a socially relevant film must also be given a fair chance in movie theatres. "I feel films like Zwigato also deserve the collective and immersive experience of watching stories that need to be told in theatres. As we know, this tax exemption happens when a film is considered to be socially relevant and Zwigato definitely triggers pertinent conversations and reflections. I do hope that other states will also consider making Zwigato tax free before it is pulled out of the theatre."