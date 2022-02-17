Nandita Das to direct Kapil Sharma

Nandita Das is all set to direct comic actor Kapil Sharma and the ever-brilliant Shahana Goswami in her third directorial outing after the well-received Firaaq and Manto.

They say that opposites attract, and nothing could be truer for one of the most exciting Director-Actor collaborations coming to life this year. The writer-director-producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma, featured in a never seen before avatar, as he steps into the shoes of a food delivery rider.

Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami, who plays his wife. The film is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The film, slated to begin filming later this month, is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Says Writer-Director-Producer-Actor Nandita Das, “The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a true producing partner."