National Film Awards: Why Gujarat, asks Dholakia, echoes Uddhav, Raut

The decision to move the National Film Awards ceremony from Delhi to Gujarat's Ekta Nagar has triggered a political and industry backlash, with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray accusing the Centre of trying to "create a wall" between Gujarat and the rest of the country and party MP Sanjay Raut calling for a boycott of the event.

The controversy gained further traction after National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia — a Mumbai-born Gujarati who has directed acclaimed films like Parzania and Raees — questioned why Gujarat had been chosen when the ceremony was being moved out of Delhi for the first time in decades. Dholakia said if the government wanted to take the awards to another state, it could have chosen major film-producing centres such as Maharashtra, Kerala or Tamil Nadu, or Hyderabad.

The 72nd National Film Awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu at Ekta Nagar, formerly Kevadia, on 22 September. The decision marks a break with the long-standing practice of holding the ceremony in Delhi, where the first National Film Awards were presented at Vigyan Bhawan in 1954 and most subsequent ceremonies have been held.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, 8 September, Thackeray questioned why a national event could not be held in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru or the capitals of other states. "They are trying to build a wall between Gujarat and the rest of the country. Answers must be sought from them (BJP) as to why they are doing this," he said.