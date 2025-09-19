Neeraj Ghaywan’s 'Homebound' India’s official entry for 2026 Oscars

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s Hindi feature Homebound has been announced as India’s official submission for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The decision was made on Friday by the selection committee chaired by veteran filmmaker N. Chandra.

Homebound, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival and later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, was chosen from among 24 films in contention across multiple Indian languages.

“It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people. We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark,” Chandra said, adding that the jury’s decision to back Homebound was unanimous.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Ghaywan wrote, “OMG!!! This is Real!!”

Questions had been raised about whether more controversial titles such as The Bengal Files had been considered. Chandra clarified that all films on the shortlist were strong contenders but ultimately only one could represent India. Alongside The Bengal Files, titles such as Pushpa 2, The Pyre, Kesari, Superboys of Malegaon and Veera Chandrahasa were also in the running.

Backed by producers Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, Homebound features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles.