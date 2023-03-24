Neil Nitin Mukesh: "I will always remember Pradeepda for his childlike innocence"

Neil Nitin Mukesh did one of his career’s best films with Pradeep Sarkar. "It wasn’t a big success. But Lafange Parindey was an experience I will never forget. It’s not only one of my best films, but also Deepika Padukone’s , though it is not recognized among her best."

Neil remembers he did his career’s first kiss in Lafange Parindey. "I was very nervous and I had in fact refused to do the scene. Earlier also in Johnny Gaddar I had refused to kiss during an intimate sequence. Deepika Padukone had done a kissing scene on screen. I was a virgin kisser on camera. Pradeepda had to use every possible power of persuasion before I agreed. He first suggested a peck. But I was finally persuaded to do a long, torrid smooch. If I seemed comfortable doing it, Pradeepda was responsible."

Neil gets sentimental remembering Pradeep Sarkar. "I'll always remember him as that grownup child with the vision of a genius. He was full of life, energy, and positivity. He was a devoted husband and brother. My prayers with his family in these trying times. My prayers for his departed soul. God has taken with him one of our most brilliant cinematic creators."