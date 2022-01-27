Neil Young removes music from Spotify

He notes later in the post that he actually does not have the ability to make such a move himself, as control over music uploaded to streaming services is determined by the rights-holder, which in his case is Warner Records, formerly known as Warner Bros. Records.



"Before I told my friends at Warner Bros (sic) about my desire to leave the Spotify platform, I was reminded by my own legal forces that contractually I did not have the control of my music to do that. I announced I was leaving anyway," he continues.



"I want to thank my truly great and supporting record company Warner Brothers (sic) - Reprise Records, for standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify. Thank you!"



Young continues in this manner before concluding, "I sincerely hope that other artists and record companies will move off the Spotify platform and stop supporting Spotify's deadly misinformation about COVID.



"In the name of Truth -- Neil Young"



Contacted by Variety, reps for Hipgnosis Songs Management, which last year acquired 50 per cent of Young's worldwide copyright and income interests in his entire song catalog, and Warner Records did not immediately comment.



Young's music is available on other streaming services and his paid website, Neil Young Archives, for between $19.99 and $99.99 per year.



While Young has spoken out about many political issues over the course of his six-decade career, his objections to Rogan's statements about the vaccine have gained extraordinary traction since he posted a since-removed open letter late Monday to his management, Lookout, and label, Warner Records, demanding his music be removed from Spotify due to the streaming service's distribution partnership with Rogan.