Netflix’s 'Lust Stories' premieres on June 29, directors speak

The second season of Netflix’s successful anthology Lust Stories starts on June 29.

Four directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki and Sujoy Ghosh have created a collection of films with a crackling star cast of some of the finest actors including Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

The film will showcase the many shades of lust, helmed by a talented ensemble of actors in a never before seen avatar. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film will premiere on Netflix on June 29 2023.