New 'MTV Roadies' host Sonu Sood says it's all about pushing boundaries

He added: "The show comes with an infectious energy; something that'll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition."



The new season will be shot in South Africa, it will have some unprecedented twists and turns, where the actor will lead the way for an enthralling new journey across the thrilling landscape of South Africa -- beaches, mountains, rivers, bays, harbours, deserts and dense forests.



The shoot of 'Roadies Season 18' will begin in the second week of February 2022 in South Africa and the show will go live in March on MTV India.