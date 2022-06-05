Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi: Not an attempt to preach

SonyLiv’s latest web series, a light-hearted social drama, Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, which stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi in the titular role is “phenomenal” in every sense, says the actor.

“The script was phenomenal, the writing, the screenplay, everything was phenomenal,” says Tatwawadi, adding, “Each and every character won't just touch you, but will make a home for themselves in your heart.” The actor believes even if someone is in the show for just a scene, “aapke zehen mei uske bolne ka lehza reh rahega”.

Tatwawadi’s character, Nirmal Pathak, is a man in his 30s who has spent his entire life in Delhi, in an elite, well-read social circle. The actor says, “He’s someone who returns to his village to find his roots.”

But contrary to the other characters on the show, actor Vineet Kumar, who plays the role of Netaji, doesn’t believe that Nirmal’s trying to change the village. He explains, “Nirmal has his own way of thinking and his own ideology. So when he comes back to the village, he has a lot of differences with people, who perceive that as him trying to change them, or preaching to them.”

Underlining the various political themes in the show, Kumar says his Netaji makes farcical statements that expose the realities of the “so-called communists and leftists” today, who don’t practice what they preach. Kumar adds that the show is light-hearted in the sense that the audience laughs at the foolishness of the characters, but for the characters themselves, those are serious issues.