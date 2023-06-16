No Indian movie to be exhibited: Kathmandu City Mayor

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor, Balen Shah, on Thursday, announced that no Indian movie will be allowed to be exhibited within the capital territory if the upcoming movie "Adipurush" does not correct the "mistake" about the birthplace of Sita.

In "Adipurush", it is mentioned that "Sita is the daughter of India", Shah said in a tweet.

The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film has courted controversy in India too.

This happened in light of the mayor placing a map of "Greater Nepal" at his office in retaliation to the "Akhand Bharat" mural in the new Indian Parliament building.