No let-up in K-drama craze: 'All of Us Are Dead' now Netflix US No. 1

'All of Us Are Dead', which rose to No. 1 in its seventh day of release versus Day 4 for 'Squid Game', clearly rode on the latter's coattails, benefitting from the skyrocketing interest in Korean dramas, reports Deadline.



"But the one-two punch of 'Squid Game' and 'All of Us Are Dead' did not come out of nowhere. There had been a rapid build-up of interest in K-dramas on Netflix, with the US viewership jumping by over 200 per cent between 2019 and 2021," says the entertainment news website.