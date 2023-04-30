Nobody can replace him: Family, friends remember Rishi Kapoor on 3rd death anniversary

"The biggest thing that happens in an individual's life when you lose one of your parents. That really is something.... Especially when you're nearing your 40s, that's the time when something like this usually happens... But it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life. It makes you value your loved ones, priorities, what matters and doesn't matter," the 40-year-old had told PTI in a recent interview.

When Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer, Ranbir said he was shooting for "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" and "Shamshera".

"When I see 'Brahmastra' now, there are amazing memories, but there are certain scenes I see I get reminded of moments...like oh! At this time he was having his chemotherapy or at this time he was on a ventilator... So, there have been ups and downs... but that's life," the actor had said.