Not Ranbir and Alia, it’s Ranveer and Alia on the inaugural episode of 'Koffee with Karan'

It’s Final. Karan Johar’s first guests on Koffee With Karan when Season 7 starts on July 7 on Disney+Hotstar, are Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the lead pair of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar was keen to have newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia in the opening episode. But Ranbir chickened out.

“You will make me say things that I’ll regret later,” Ranbir told Karan Johar.