Noted actor Uttara Baokar passes away

Noted actor and theatre artist Uttara Baokar passed away at the age of 79 in Pune city of Maharashtra following a prolonged illness, sources close to her family said.

Baokar, who was ailing for the last one year, breathed her last at a hospital on Tuesday. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning, they said.

Baokar, who studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), played various roles in different plays such as Padmavati in 'Mukyhamantri', Mena in 'Mena Gurjari', Desdemona in Shakespeare's 'Othello', mother in playwright Girish Karnad's 'Tughlaq', among others.