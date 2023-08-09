Noted Malayalam filmmaker Siddique dies after cardiac arrest

Noted Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique died at a private hospital in Kochi, his family said on Tuesday.

Siddique (63), who was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital for nearly a month for various ailments, suffered a heart attack on Monday, hospital sources said. He passed away at 9.10 pm and is survived by his wife Sajitha and three daughters.

The filmmaker, who had directed numerous super-hit Malayalam movies and the Salman Khan-starrer Hindi film Bodyguard, had been on ECMO support (respiratory support for when a person's lungs and heart are not performing adequately).