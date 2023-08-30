NSD postpones 'anti-RSS' Tamas performance after right-wing outrage

The National School of Drama (NSD) — an autonomous theatre training institute under the Union ministry of culture — has ‘postponed’ performance of play based on the iconic Hindi novel Tamas after BJP's Bajbir Punj, a former MP, kicked off a campaign against the play, calling it 'anti-RSS'.

Written by Bhisham Sahni, one of the most influential writers in Hindi, Tamas deals with communal politics and its impact on the common man. Set in the Partition era, the novel was later adapted into a TV series by Govind Nihalani, featuring Om Puri, Pankaj Kapoor and Amreesh Puri.

According to media reports, right-wing ideologue Balbir Punj, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Bharatiya Janata Party, started a campaign against the NSD's Tamas performance on a chat group. His stance was later picked up and amplified by others on social media, forcing the NSD to ‘postpone’ the performance.