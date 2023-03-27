“NTR Jr Said No To Dancing With Ramcharan”

There are many theories circulating in Hyderabad as to why NTR Jr and Ramcharan didn’t dance to Naatu naatu at the Oscars ceremony and had to be substituted by the amazing Jason Glover and Billy Mustapha at the last minute .

The substitute dancers, fantastic as they were, had under 24 hours to rehearse.

Now, a source close to both NTR Jr and Ramcharan informs me, “Ramcharan was ery excited about doing Naatu naatu live at the Oscars. It was NTR Jr who was reluctant. He cited lack of time and rehearsals. But the truth is, NTR just didn’t want to go on stage with Ramcharan.”