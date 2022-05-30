Nushrratt Bharuccha stuns in Indo western attire as she promotes 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Jaipur

Nushrratt Bharuccha who made her debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyar Ka Punchnama in 2011 recently completed 11 years in the industry. Despite having no filmy background, Nushrratt has managed to establish herself as one of the A-league actresses in the industry, and given numerous praiseworthy performances.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has over and over again left us speechless with her sizzling looks and on-point dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the actress is always ready to stun.