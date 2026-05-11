Obituary: Koji Suzuki, master of Japanese horror and creator of Ring

Koji Suzuki, the Japanese novelist whose chilling psychological horror stories reshaped the genre and inspired globally successful film adaptations including Ring (1991), died at a Tokyo hospital on Friday, 8 May. He was 68.

Widely regarded as one of the defining voices of modern Japanese horror fiction, Suzuki built an international following through stories that blended supernatural terror with emotional unease, social anxieties and psychological suspense. His breakthrough novel Ring (1991) became a cultural phenomenon in Japan before spawning one of the most influential horror franchises in the world.

Born in Japan on 13 May 1957, Suzuki began his literary career at a time when horror fiction occupied only a limited space in mainstream Japanese publishing. He made his debut as a novelist in 1990 with Rakuen (Paradise, 1990), which won a superior prize at the Japan Fantasy Novel Award and immediately marked him out as a promising new voice.

But it was Ring that transformed Suzuki into a household name. The novel centred on a cursed videotape that killed viewers days after watching it — a premise that tapped into growing fears surrounding technology, media and isolation in late 20th-century society. The story’s eerie atmosphere and restrained storytelling distinguished it from more graphic horror traditions and helped establish a new template for Japanese psychological horror.