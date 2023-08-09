Offices across South India declare holiday on Aug 10, release date of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer'

Megastar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Jailer’ is one of August’s most anticipated releases alongside Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’.

Both have generated immense excitement across the country. However, when it comes to Rajinikanth, the craze in South India can never be matched.

In a surprising move, many offices in South India have declared holiday on August 10, the release date of ‘Jailer’.

And it is not just in Chennai or Madurai, but offices in other cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thanjavur, Vishakapatnam, Mysuru, Ellore, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi have also declared holidays, with many big companies handing out free tickets to their employees so that they can watch the film.