Olivia Rodrigo walks away with Best Pop Vocal Album honour

Earlier, Rodrigo also won the Grammy for Best New Artist. Rodrigo said in her acceptance speech, "When I was nine years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking."



"So the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive, even though I thought it was just a little kid pipe dream. I want to thank my mom for being supportive of all of my dreams, no matter how crazy," she further said in her speech.