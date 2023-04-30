On Dadasaheb Phalke’s death anniversary, Subhash K Jha revisits film on father of Indian cinema

If Dadasaheb Phalke had not made Raja Harishchandra in 1913, filmmaker Paresh Mokashi would not have made that beautiful film Harishchandrachi Factory on Dadasaheb’s struggle to make India’s first film.

Come to think of it, Mokashi’s struggle to make Harishchandrachi Factory was as long and exhausting. Mokashi completed his film in 2005 but had to wait until 2008 to release it.

Writer-director Mokashi's tender-sweet film about the founding-father of Indian cinema Dadasaheb's Phalke's struggle to make the first feature film in this country is not short of a miracle. It alchemizes the pain, humiliation and compromises of a struggling artiste into something extraordinarily funny, satirical and self-mocking.