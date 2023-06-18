On Father's Day Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty on what it means to be his father’s son

As a child, what were your first impressions of your father?

As a child my first impression of my Dad was that he was always super-busy. Would you believe, he used to do as many as six shifts per day. Six projects on the floor on the same day! To each he would give two hours. So he was always on the move, whether in Mumbai or out of the city. So my brother and I would hardly ever see him. But when we did see him we used to be very scared of him. He had this intimidating personality. Dad was Dad! Like Mom was always Mom, cuddly and affectionate. Today, touchwood, Dad and I are the best of friends. We’ve adult conversations. Back then we were very scared of him.

When did you become aware that he was a major star? Did you have firsthand experiences of your father being mobbed?

We always knew Dad was an actor, a superstar and a legend. And we’ve seen him firsthand being mobbed by his fans. But even today, when you ask me this, for us it’s never been like, ‘Oh he is a superstar!’. We know how much people love and respect him. But for us he has always been our Dad, an achiever no doubt.