On her birthday, Saira Banu reflects on life with throwback pictures

Veteran actress Saira Banu is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday. On the occasion, she took to her Instagram and reflected on her journey filled with heartwarming memories as she shared throwback pictures of herself and her husband, late actor Dilip Kumar.

She also penned a long note in the caption. Spilling beans about her journey, she wrote: "As far as I can remember, birthdays have been so ‘Special’ for me--my mother Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji went to the ends of the world to always give me the best fun time with my friends whether here in Mumbai or in London School - not to forget once a towering layered cake that would have put the Qutub Minarto shame.”

Taking a walk down the memory lane, she wrote about her family. “We were a very close knit small family that lived doting on each other, my grandma, my grand-aunt, my mother and my darling brother Sultan. Then Hey Presto! What good luck! No sooner than I finished my London School and came back home to Bombay I had the sheer luck of getting to do ‘Junglee’ the super hit Eastman Colour Film that became the rage of the time. Until now Black and White films were the order of the day and held the roost.”