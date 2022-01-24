On National Girl Child Day, watch these movies that discuss gender issues with sensitivity

Ajji: Sexual violence against the girl child is symptomatic of a society that has lost its moral center, its humanity. This Yoodlee presentation talks about one such incident that would have been erased from collective consciousness but for the slow-burning anger of a grandmother who wants the rapist of her granddaughter to pay for what he has done. From the moment we discover that a little girl has been violated and thrown in a garbage heap, we begin to wait for a moment of retribution and so does Ajji (Sushama Deshpande) as she meticulously plots revenge. She does so because she knows justice is denied to victims who have no privilege. The film is a wrenching account of all that is wrong with a society that considers girl children to be disposable and does precious little to protect them. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film also stars Smita Tambe, Sharvani Suryavanshi and Vikas Kumar.