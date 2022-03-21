‘On poetry day, I urge everyone to pour their hearts out to each other!’: Ayushmann Khurrana

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is also a poet who is widely celebrated for his intimate views about life, love and existence. On World Poetry Day, Ayushmann urges ‘everyone to pour their hearts out to each other through the written word’ because he feels people need to connect deeply and more genuinely with each other.

He says, “It (poetry) is almost cathartic and we all need catharsis in our lives especially today. The world needs more genuine feelings through words. We need to find a way to stay true to ourselves. So, on poetry day, I urge everyone to pour their hearts out to each other through the written word. Let’s try and connect to each other more genuinely. I would like to encourage people to write, whenever possible, because it really makes you confront yourself and your deepest, most intimate emotions.”