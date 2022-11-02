On SRK's birthday, 'Pathaan' teaser promises the return of Badshaah with a bang

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also makes a stunning appearance in the teaser followed by John Abraham, whose character is introduced as he fires a grenade launcher.



The film, directed by Sidharth Anand of 'War' fame, has all the elements of a classic Yash Raj Films action movie. The teaser features evident sequences which remind of the best YRF action films over the years, be it the aquatic chase sequence (Bang Bang), the acrobatics induced fight sequences (War), the bird eye view of cities (War and Fan) or the fight sequence atop a moving vehicle (Dhoom climax).



And it also has dialogue from SRK, "Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye, mausam bigadane waala hai" bearing an uncanny resemblance to exactly what Ranbir said in 'Sanju' teaser. Although it was not a YRF movie, SRK doing 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani definitely has a poetic connection here.



'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.