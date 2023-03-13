India's The Elephant Whisperers creates history by winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Short

Indian climate change documentary All That Breathes could not register a win in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, losing out to Daniel Roher's Navalny. Navalny is a documentary film that revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning.



All That Breathes is a Delhi-set documentary which follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

However, India's The Elephant Whisperers bagged the award in the best documentary short film category. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short follows a family from Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve who end up adopting two orphaned baby elephants.

Director Gonzalves dedicated the award to ‘my motherland, India’. Guneet, in an Instagram post, wrote, “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production…”