India's The Elephant Whisperers creates history by winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Short
India's The Elephant Whisperers bagged the award in the best documentary short film category
Indian climate change documentary All That Breathes could not register a win in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, losing out to Daniel Roher's Navalny. Navalny is a documentary film that revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning.
All That Breathes is a Delhi-set documentary which follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.
However, India's The Elephant Whisperers bagged the award in the best documentary short film category. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short follows a family from Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve who end up adopting two orphaned baby elephants.
Director Gonzalves dedicated the award to ‘my motherland, India’. Guneet, in an Instagram post, wrote, “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production…”
Two supporting actors in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, have won the Oscars for best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively. It is the first Academy Award win for either actor. The film itself has 11 nominations in total and is a frontrunner for best picture.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won for best animated feature. Cinematographer James Friend bagged the oscar for the German war film All quiet on the western front. The film also won in the best international feature category.
Ruth E Carter won best costume design for Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever. This makes her the first black woman to have won two Oscars.
The 95th Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
