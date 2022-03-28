Oscars 2022: Monologue roasts 'Don't Say Gay' bill, non-televised categories

According to Variety', the choice was met with fierce backlash from many in Hollywood, although the Academy stuck by its decision.



"As many of you know, a decision was made to present some behind-the-scenes awards in the first hour," Schumer said.



Sykes added, "It was a difficult and controversial decision, but I think we've moved on."



"At that moment, the lights began to flicker and electrical noises rang out. We're all union!" Sykes cracked, drawing a big laugh from the audience.



The hosts also took on the Golden Globes, the annual awards show put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that faced industry-wide backlash in 2021 after it was revealed that it did not have any Black members.



"This is kind of sad," Schumer said. "You know what's in the memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes. They didn't have any Black people, they didn't have any Black members."