Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once wins best picture; Yeoh first Asian woman to win best actress

Here are the list of winners -



Best picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best actress: Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best actor: Brendan Fraser for"The Whale"



Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best original song: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"



Best original screenplay: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best adapted screenplay: "Women Talking"



Best film editing: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"



Best international feature film: "All Quiet on the Western Front"



Best documentary feature: "Navalny"



Best live action short: "An Irish Goodbye"



Best cinematography: James Friend for "All Quiet on the Western Front"



Best makeup and hairstyling: "The Whale"



Best costume design: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"



Best documentary short: "The Elephant Whisperers"



Best animated short: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"



Best production design: "All Quiet on the Western Front"



Best music (original score): Volker Bertelmann for "All Quiet on the Western Front"



Best visual Effects: "Avatar: The Way of Water"



Best sound: "Top Gun: Maverick"