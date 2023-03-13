Oscars: PM Modi congratulates RRR and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning Academy Award
Naatu Naatu, "Naacho Naacho" in Hindi is composed by Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud and elated with "Naatu Naatu" winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come.
He also congratulated the entire team of Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.
Reacting to the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR" winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, Modi tweeted, "Exceptional! The popularity of Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come."
"Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he said.
Naatu Naatu, "Naacho Naacho" in Hindi, is composed by Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.
In another tweet, Modi also congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of "The Elephant Whisperers" for winning the Oscars.
"Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," the prime minister said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated India's Oscar winners "The Elephant Whisperers" and "RRR" and said their accolade was a proud moment for every Indian.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "This is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as the entire country. Congratulations to the team of 'RRR' film for winning the Oscars for your wonderful song."
"Huge congratulations to the entire team behind 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. You have made every Indian proud," Kejriwal tweeted.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, superstar Chiranjeevi and several other Telugu film personalities and political leaders also expressed joy and pride over 'Naatu, Naatu'.
"Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu," Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.
Soundararajan also took to Twitter to congratulate the 'RRR' team.
"Congratulations @RRRMovie team You made INDIAN'S& telugu film industry Proud by #Oscar," she said.
Chiranjeevi complemented 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose and others who were involved in making the song.
"NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow ...@mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist kaalabhairava7Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli," he tweeted. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the heroes in 'RRR'.
Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan said the award has made Indians proud. The Oscar award and other international recognition to 'RRR' would inspire Indian directors, actors and writers, he said.
State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy also congratulated the 'RRR' team.
"Naatu Naatu," the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR", waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. "Naatu Naatu", "Naacho Naacho" in Hindi, is composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.