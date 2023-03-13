Oscars: PM Modi congratulates RRR and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning Academy Award



"Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu," Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.



Soundararajan also took to Twitter to congratulate the 'RRR' team.

"Congratulations @RRRMovie team You made INDIAN'S& telugu film industry Proud by #Oscar," she said.



Chiranjeevi complemented 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose and others who were involved in making the song.



"NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow ...@mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist kaalabhairava7Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli," he tweeted. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the heroes in 'RRR'.