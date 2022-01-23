OTT runs on character-driven stories: Rohan Sippy

Rohan Sippy, who recently co-wrote and produced the Netflix show Aranyak, strongly believes that OTT runs on character-driven stories. “You have to have characters that people would want to invest 6-7 hours in,” says Sippy.

And so, when Charudutt Acharya and Sippy sat down to write Aranyak, they started with developing characters first, and prepared the skeleton of the show around it. Says Sippy, “Charu came across a woman while he was in Himachal with his family. That woman later became the basis of Kasturi’s [the protagonist] character.”

What the duo wanted to do was juxtapose the beautiful landscape of the hills, with the dark underbelly of a heinous crime. Sippy says that no one ever thinks something so grave [the show revolves around a murder and rape case] would be happening in a beautiful tourist spot, and that was the idea they set out to explore. But they didn’t want to make a conventional whodunnit. So, the question arose on how to go about it.

The producer says, “We liked the idea of a crazy crime thriller. You think that it’s one crime, but three different things are happening and three different people are doing those things, without realising who else is involved.”

But Sippy confesses that writing the show was no piece of cake. They wrote and rewrote the plot some 5-6 times, because Sippy wanted to make sure that the audience is engaged in the plot and characters from the first episode itself.