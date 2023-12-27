‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in South Korea

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun — best known for starring in Oscar-winning film "Parasite" has died — South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday, 27 December.

Lee, who was 48 years old, was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Police officers earlier said they discovered an unconscious Lee at an unidentified location in Seoul on Wednesday.

South Korean Yonhap news agency reported Lee's wife as having alerted police after he left home and she found what appeared to be a suicide note.

Police have investigated Lee previously over alleged illegal drug use. South Korea has extremely tough laws on illegal drugs.

Once celebrated for his wholesome image, local outlets reported that the actor was being dropped from television and commercial projects following allegations of drug use.

Lee briefly spoke to reporters in October before entering a police station to meet with investigators.

"I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident," he said at the time.