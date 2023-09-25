Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make marriage social media official: Our forever begins now

A day after tying the knot, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday morning shared the first photographs on social media from their intimate wedding ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Parineeti and Raghav, both 34, got married on early Sunday evening. The baraat arrived at the Leela Palace in beautifully decorated boats.

The couple's wedding attire was aligned to the theme of the main function, which was "pearl white".

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .." the couple shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

The bride opted for an embellished ivory lehenga paired with a customised veil, which had her husband's first name 'Raghav', embroidered in Hindi in golden colour. She completed her look with precious stone jewellery and minimal make-up and mehendi.