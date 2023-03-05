'Pathaan' becomes all-time number one Hindi film in India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" has become the all-time number one Hindi film in India by raising Rs 1028 crore worldwide since its release in January, said Yash Raj Films (YRF).

According to the studio, the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.07 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 1.05 crore, all dubbed versions – Rs 0.02 crore) on its sixth Friday.

"The nett collection in India stand at Rs 529.96 crore (Hindi - Rs 511.70 crore, dubbed - Rs 18.26 crore) The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1028 crore (India gross: Rs 641.50 crore, overseas: Rs 386.50 crore)" YRF said in a press note.