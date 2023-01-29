'Pathaan' crosses Rs 400 crore mark in four days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" continued its record-breaking spree at the box office as it collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

According to YRF, the high-octane spy thriller raised Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the domestic gross box office numbers to Rs 64 crore. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday.

"'Pathaan' hit another 100 crore+ day on its 4th day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crore.

"The overseas gross on day 4 is at Rs 52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 116 crore gross," the studio said in a press note.