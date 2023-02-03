'Pathaan' crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide in 9 days

The recently-released action film 'Pathaan', which marked the return of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen, is smashing box-office records. The film is having a historic run in the theatres with domestic and overseas box office collections crossing Rs 700 crore in just nine days.



'Pathaan' on its ninth day registered an incredible Rs 15.65 crore nett in India (Rs 15 crore in Hindi and Rs 0.65 crore in all dubbed versions). In nine days, the film has recorded Rs 259.6 crore in overseas territories, while nett collection in India stand at Rs 351 crore, as per trade sources.



The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand of 'War' fame.