"Pathaan designed to deliver biggest action spectacle": Director Siddharth Anand

When Yash Raj Films quietly dropped the release date announcement video of their tentpole film Pathaan on the internet last week, the company created mass hysteria! Fans and audiences were taken by surprise as they saw a special video, with no film footage, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which was created to reveal the release date of the film to be January 25, 2023!

Pathaan is also incidentally SRK’s return to the cinemas after over 4 years and his fans took to the internet to shower unanimous love for the film and their favourite cine-idol! Director Siddharth Anand, opened up about the incredibly positive reception that the date announcement video has received from fans and audiences alike!

He says, “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry. We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan. So, the date announcement video plays to the gallery big time. We knew that the fans were really thirsty for us to announce the film, given we had kept a lid on it for way too long.”