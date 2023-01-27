'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days

"All of us at Yash Raj Films are grateful for the incredibly humbling support from media, audiences and the industry towards Pathaan. It is this unanimous love for the film that has resulted in Pathaan shattering all existing records and creating new ones. We are happy that the film has entertained everyone in such an immersive manner."



He adds, "We share this moment with the entire team of Pathaan including our director Siddharth Anand, the superstars of our nation Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and every single person who has tirelessly worked in making Pathaan the gigantic success story that it has become today. Indians globally are celebrating the film and SRK's return to the cinemas."



"It's really special for us to witness this outpouring of warmth. We are overwhelmed as a team and we can only thank everyone for their belief in us as a team."