Paul McCartney defends new Beatles song for using AI

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney has claimed there will be nothing "artificially or synthetically created" on the upcoming new song.

Last week, the 80-year-old musician announced that work had been finished on 'the final song' by the group, which also included drummer Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison and John Lennon, using Artificial Intelligence (AI), but he's now spoken out again to clarify the track doesn't feature a digitally-generated likeness of the Imagine singer's voice, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Paul tweeted, "Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We've seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there."

"Can't say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It's all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings, a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do," he said.