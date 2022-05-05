Pen studios acquires the Hindi distribution rights of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’
Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action entertainer will be released in cinemas on June 3 , 2022
After the pan India success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, Dr Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Marudhar is all set with their next mega theatrical Hindi release of ‘Vikram’. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.
